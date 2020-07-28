Nurse dies of COVID-19 at state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata as Bengal's death toll nears 1500

By PTI

KOLKATA: A nurse at the state-run SSKM Hospital here died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, health department officials said.

Priyanka Mondal (33) was diagnosed with coronavirus infection a week ago and was shifted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital for treatment, they said.

"Priyanka, who was working as a nurse at the ICU of the cardiology unit of the SSKM, was on ventilation for the last couple of days. She was having severe breathing problems and her condition deteriorated since last evening. She succumbed this morning," the officials said.

For the first time, more COVID- 19 patients were discharged from hospitals in a single day in West Bengal than the number of new cases detected, as per the state Health Department bulletin issued on Monday.

The state reported 2,112 new cases, while 2,166 people were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The total number of cases rose to 60,830 with the detection of the fresh infections, it said.

Further, 39 patients died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 1,411.

There are 19,502 active cases, which is lower than that of Sunday's as recoveries were more than fresh cases, it added.

So far, 39,917 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The state's discharge rate improved to 65.62 per cent with the fresh recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 17,005 samples were tested in the state for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

Most of the new deaths were reported from the North 24 Parganas district where 14 people lost their lives.

Ten patients died in Kolkata and three in Hooghly, it said.

Two patients each died in Darjeeling, Birbhum, Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts.

One death each was reported from Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts, Malda and Jalpaiguri.

Of the new cases, 552 were detected in Kolkata and 493 in North 24 Parganas.

Howrah reported 174 new cases and 118 people tested positive in the South 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the state rose to 1,111 from 1,057, as per the government's 'Egiye Bangla' website.

There are 31 such zones in Kolkata, 110 are in North 24 Parganas, 91 in Howrah and 79 in South 24 Parganas district.

Most of the broad-based containment zones are in Purba Bardhaman district at 182, while in Nadia there were 162 such zones, it stated.