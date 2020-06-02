STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

COVID-19: Hotel chains in Kolkata revamp service protocols for guests ahead of reopening

Owners said they would incur additional expenses in implementing the safety protocols, but the burden would not be passed on to the customers, at least for now.

Published: 02nd June 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hotels

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hotel chains have revamped service protocols for guests, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they look forward to resuming business from June 8.

Owners said they would incur additional expenses in implementing the safety protocols, but the burden would not be passed on to the customers, at least for now.

City-based Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has launched a new drive 'S.H.I.E.L.D' -- Sanitisation, Hygiene, ISO Standard Equipment, Excellence, Luxury Redefined, Distancing -- across its four brands The Park Hotels, The Park Collection, Zone by The Park and Flurys.

"We will absorb the additional cost of five per cent incurred for implementing the protocols, Vijay Dewan, the managing director of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, said.

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, has floated 'We Care' in India, entailing new standard operating procedures for its staff and guests.

The Oberoi Group has also rolled out an enhanced health and safety programme at its hotels in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group has collaborated with Bureau Veritas, a company involved in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services, to validate and review the programme.

The new normal at most hotels includes temperature check with infrared thermometer for all guests and team members entering the premises, change in seating arrangements at restaurants and comprehensive disinfection mechanisms.

"Safety and well-being of our guests and associates is of utmost importance to us. We have identified 100 physical touch points. And have adopted a more stringent approach towards our hygiene standards," Dewan said.

Digitized forms would be used during checkout, and guests have to be encouraged for digital modes of payment.

Currency notes will be sanitized using UV treatment, he added.

The hotels have also said they would install portable hand-wash and sanitizer stations at all entry and exit points, some of which will have a foot-operated mechanism.

"All guest rooms will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised and left vacant for 72 hours before the next check- in," an official of The Park Hotels said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Marriott International Oberoi Group
Coronavirus
A health worker inside a mobile test unit in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
‘Masks, distancing don’t give full protection’
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Six or more dosages of HCQ reduce Covid-19 risk in health workers: IMCR study
Health workers collect swab sample of a doctor for the COVID-19 test at a government dispensary during the nationwide lockdown in Patiala Monday June 1 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New strain: Scientists find a dominant virus genome among Indian samples
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (Photo | PTI)
MSP up, new law to replace mandi system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp