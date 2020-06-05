STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team visits cyclone Amphan-hit areas of West Bengal

The seven-member team, headed by Joint Secretary (Cyber and Information Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Anuj Sharma, arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening on a three-day visit.

Cyclone amphan

People wade through a waterlogged street following rains in Kolkata. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A central team on Friday visited several areas in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan.

The team was divided into two groups and while one is visiting Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas, the other went to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas.

The central team is likely to conduct an aerial surveys and ground assessments.

They will also be visiting Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district, and Hingalganj and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, an official said.

On Saturday, the inter-ministerial team will meet Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha along with other senior officials of the state government before leaving for the national capital, he said.

The cyclone left 98 people dead and caused large-scale destruction to property in several districts of south Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore due to the cyclone.

During his visit to the cyclone-hit areas on May 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an advance relief of Rs 1,000 crore for the state, which was then released by the Centre.

