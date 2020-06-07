STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal COVID-19 tally reaches 7,738, Kolkata cop among 17 dead in last 24 hours

Of the 17 deaths, nine were reported from Kolkata, four from North 24 Parganas and one each from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Purba Medinipore districts, the bulletin said.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sprays disinfectant inside a shopping mall ahead of its reopening during the fifth phase of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 311 while the state also registered its highest single-day spike in cases with 435 new patients, pushing the virus count to 7,738, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The number of active cases currently stands at 4,236.

Of the 17 deaths, nine were reported from Kolkata, four from North 24 Parganas and one each from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Purba Medinipore districts, the bulletin said.

Earlier, the government had said that 72 coronavirus-afflicted patients died due to comorbidities and COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental".

With 94 new cases, Kolkata is at the top of the chart.

Districts that reported a high number of infections in the last 24 hours are Hooghly (82), North 24 Parganas (60), Howrah (56) and Purulia (43), the bulletin said.

Three people from other states have also tested positive for the disease.

At least 9,771 samples have been tested for the dreaded disease since Friday evening.

The number of samples examined so far has climbed to 2,61,288.

Altogether 207 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state during the period, raising the number of recoveries to 3,119.

A constable of Kolkata Police who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a state-run hospital died Saturday, a source at the health department said.

The constable, who was posted at the Shakespeare Sarani police station, succumbed late Saturday evening but the cause of his death was not stated by the health department, he said.

"Whether he died of any comorbidity also needed to be checked," the source said.

On Saturday, 17 people died because of COVID-19, taking the toll in West Bengal to 311.

At least 427 people have tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7,738.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Coronavirus Kolkata Police
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp