STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata woman first Indian COVID-19 patient to survive after being put on ECMO support

The woman, who is from Kolkata's Kalighat area and weighs around 100 kilogram, got admitted to the hospital on May 17 with high fever and severe breathing distress.

Published: 09th June 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

A woman buys face shield from a hawker during the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata Friday June 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support for the past 12 days, sources in the private hospital that treated her said on Monday.

It is not always possible to clinically manage respiratory distress in COVID-9 patients with ventilator support and ECMO is the last option for them, an official of the hospital said adding that three coronavirus infected persons in New Delhi and Chennai, who were put on ECMO, did not survive.

The woman, who is from Kolkata's Kalighat area and weighs around 100 kilogram, got admitted to the hospital on May 17 with high fever and severe breathing distress, a senior official of the facility said.

"When she was first brought to the emergency department at the AMRI, Dhakuria, doctors noted that her oxygen saturation had gone down to 34 per cent, causing serious concern," he said.

Although she did not have any co-morbidity, doctors feel her obesity could be a reason behind her severe condition.

"She was suffering from high fever and sore throat since May 10. Though her fever subsided but it again shot up and she started having severe respiratory distress. She was put on ventilation, and the next day she was put on ECMO support after her condition started deteriorating," the official said.

"She came out of both ECMO and ventilator and her survival is an important step in the clinical management of COVID-19," ECMO specialist at AMRI Hospital Dr Soham Majumdar said, pointing out that two patients at the AIIMS, New Delhi, and another patient at a private hospital in Chennai, who were put on ECMO support, succumbed to the virus within a few days.

"In the case of the 24-year-old patient, the ECMO support was absolutely necessary and it helped us bring her back from a near-death situation," Senior Consultant of AMRI Critical Care & Internal Medicine Dr Mahuya Bhattacharya added.

A major threat to the lives of critically ill coronavirus infected patients is a dysfunction of their lungs as, in that case, blood failed to circulate enough oxygen to the brain and other critical organs, and ECMO machines can be useful for treating them, according to a study published in a reputed international medical journal.

However, ECMO may not be that helpful for those COVID-19 patients who are older, who have comorbid conditions and whose heart function has deteriorated, the study said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation COVID Survivor
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp