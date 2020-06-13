STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata traffic constable dies of COVID-19, second death of  police personnel in city

Constable Dilip Sardar, who had tested positive for the disease a few days back and was admitted to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital succumbed on Saturday

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A traffic constable died on Saturday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a state-run hospital here, making it the second death of a Kolkata Police personnel due to coronavirus, Health department sources said.

Constable Dilip Sardar, who had tested positive for the disease a few days back and was admitted to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital succumbed on Saturday, they said.

Last Saturday another constable posted at Shakespeare Police Station had died due to COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, at least 40 policemen were discharged from a city-based hospital after they recovered from the COVID-19 disease, police sources said.

The 40 policemen of the Police Training School (PTS) were admitted to KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur.

"All were with Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin and they responded well. The police personnel has been advised to go for home isolation and then take tests after ten days," a senior doctor of the medical establishment said.

All the policemen have been advised to resume office once they feel "fit enough", a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

