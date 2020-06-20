STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

'I'm perfectly healthy': Ganguly's brother Snehasish rubbishes reports of contracting coronavirus

"I am perfectly healthy and am doing office everyday. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," Snehasish said.

Published: 20th June 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish is tipped to become secretary

Sourav Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish

By PTI

KOLKATA:  Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Snehasish Ganguly on Saturday said he's perfectly healthy, rubbishing reports in a section of media that he's infected with COVID-19.

According to the West Bengal health department, the family members of Snehasish -- wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law and a domestic help -- have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated at a private hospital.

Snehasish, a former Ranji cricketer, has tested negative for COVID-19.

"I am perfectly healthy and am doing office everyday. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," Snehasish said in a CAB media statement.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that is doing rounds," he added.

Snehasish is the brother of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Snehasish lives with his family at Mominpur, while Ganguly stays at his ancestral house at Behala in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snehasish Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp