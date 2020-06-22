STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 death toll rises to 555 in West Bengal with 15 more fatalities, cases reach 13,531

With 432 patients being discharged from hospitals on Sunday, the recovery rate in the state has improved to over 59 per cent, the health bulletin said.

Published: 22nd June 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a person for COVID-19 test at a center in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 555 on Sunday after 15 more people succumbed to the disease, while the tally reached 13,531 with 441 fresh cases, the state health department said in a bulletin.

All the fresh deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

With 432 patients being discharged from hospitals on Sunday, the recovery rate in the state has improved to over 59 per cent, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 5,093 active cases.

The fresh infections include 126 cases from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas (88), Howrah (45), South 24 Parganas (17) and Hooghly (17), the bulletin said.

Two senior health officials of Malda district and two doctors of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital also tested positive for the virus, sources said.

Since Saturday, 10,549 samples have been tested in the state.

