West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; discharge rates reach 60 per cent

Published: 23rd June 2020 12:09 AM

A tricycle cart puller makes its way through rain in Kolkata Monday June 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fourteen people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday taking the death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said.

Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

The active cases in the state stand at 5,102.

At least 390 people have been discharged from different hospitals in West Bengal, improving the discharge rate in the state to 60.50 per cent.

Since Sunday evening, 9,363 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 4,10,854, the bulletin added.

Bengal, with close to 60 per cent discharge rate of COVID-19 patients, has bettered the national average of 55 per cent, state Home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday.

Talking to reporters at the state secretariat, he said the situation would improve further, if people continue to abide by safety protocol.

"The discharge rate (in West Bengal) is close to 60 per cent which is more than the national percentage of 55.48 per cent," he said, stressing on the need to maintain social distancing norms and proper sanitisation.

"If we continue to maintain the safety norms, avoid gatherings and wear masks, the situation will further change for better," he added.

Altogether 8,297 people in West Bengal have been released from hospitals until Sunday, following their recovery, taking the discharge rate to 59.49 per cent.

The home secretary also said that active coronavirus cases in the state have been on the decline.

"Active cases in the state have been showing a downward trend. As on Monday, there are around 5,000 active patients. This is a very positive sign," he added.

According to the latest state health bulletin, there are 5,093 active cases in Bengal.

Talking about sample tests for COVID-19, Bandyopadhyay said the everyday average of such clinical examinations has reached 10,000-mark.

"The total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal has crossed four lakh, and we are witnessing a consistent average of 10,000 tests in the state," he said.

As many as 13,945 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bengal till Sunday.

