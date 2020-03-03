Home Cities Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee creating disturbance to win civic polls, sys BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh had earlier warned that his party workers will gherao every police station if police atrocities across the state do not stop immediately.

Published: 03rd March 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (L) and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee of creating disturbance ahead of the scheduled civic polls.

"Mamata knows she cannot win the elections. Just as there was violence in the panchayat elections, nobody dared to nominate its candidates in 34 seats and later Mamata won. It is her conspiracy again to win the polls like this. Also, in every district BJP offices have been destroyed," he said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

READ| All 18 MPs to campaigns for civic polls in Bengal: BJP leadership diktat

"The administration has put more than 1000 of our workers behind the bars by registering false cases against them. The probable candidates have been threatened so that Mamata can win the polls with ease," he added.  He also alleged that the "West Bengal Police is working like TMC cadres."

Ghosh had earlier warned that his party workers will gherao every police station if police atrocities across the state do not stop immediately.

"Day by day, police atrocities are increasing so much that we will gherao every police station and SP offices if police attacks don't stop," he had said last month.

The upcoming civic polls in West Bengal will be an acid test for the ruling TMC government and the BJP. The municipal elections will be held in 110 municipalities and are believed to be crucial for the TMC to prove it has regained ground lost to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls which were held last year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Mamata Banerjee Bengal civic polls
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp