STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Bengal woman, advised quarantine after returning from Spain, goes out to walk her dog; triggers panic

The woman is pursuing higher studies in the European country, according to local sources.

Published: 20th March 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel wearing protective masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic perform their duty in Kolkata Friday March 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILIGURI: A woman, who recently returned from Spain to her hometown Siliguri, disregarded doctor's advice of home quarantine and went out to walk her dog on Friday, triggering panic in the area, the local councillor said.

The woman, who is in her early 20s, returned on Wednesday from Spain, one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak.

She is pursuing higher studies in the European country, according to local sources.

Upon reaching India, she was advised to go on home quarantine.

However, she went out of her house in Ward no 24 to walk her dog and strolled the entire area, councillor Shankar Ghosh said.

Ghosh, when informed by locals, intimated the health department of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

Then Ghosh, along with doctors of the health department, visited her house but she and her family members allegedly misbehaved with them, the councillor said.

Expressing outrage, Ghosh said the matter has been notified to the higher authorities for suitable action.

Meanwhile, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital's superintendent Koushik Samaddar said 35 persons visited the health facility with cough and cold, and 20 of them have been advised to go on home quarantine.

The rest did not have any coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.

On the other hand, two women, who recently returned to Kolkata from abroad, were taken to the hospital by police on Friday after they disregarded the advice of home quarantine and were found to be strolling near their apartment, officials said.

The women, residents of a housing complex in the Ballygunge area, have been sent to the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital's quarantine unit in Rajarhat, they said.

They were not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine and found roaming in the area after coming back from abroad, a senior officer said.

"We have shifted the two women to hospital as per the West Bengal Epidemic Disease Covid19 Regulation, 2020.

We want people to follow the protocol of being on home quarantine for a period of 14 days or else we have to take strict action," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp