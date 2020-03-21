STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Amusement parks remain open in Kolkata despite advisories to avoid public gathering

Amusement parks such as Nicco Park, water theme park Aquatica, Millennium Park on the banks of river Hooghly, Eco Park in Rajarhat are still open.

Published: 21st March 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers pump sanitizer on hands of visitors and workers in the wake of deadly coronavirus at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata Thursday March 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid the growing coronavirus scare some amusement parks in the city continue to remain open despite government advisories against public gathering.

Amusement parks such as Nicco Park, water theme park Aquatica, Millennium Park on the banks of river Hooghly, Eco Park in Rajarhat are still open though schools, educational institutions have been closed and advisories issued to avoid gatherings.

Though these places are open even now, the coronavirus scare has brought down the footfall considerably.

Till now there has been no decision on keeping Eco Park closed for visitors, the CMD of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Debashis Sen, said.

So far no parks managed by the government have been closed and no advisories have been issued for doing so, a senior official of Nicco Park said.

Therefore there is no plan to shut down the park.

But we are closing early, the official said.

However, the park is taking all possible measures such as thermal screening before allowing entry.

We are offering hand sanitisers to the visitors and cleaning the rides and food courts properly, he said.

An official of Aquatica said the water theme park will remain open.

A senior minister of the West Bengal government when contacted said that the state government would warn the authorities of the amusement parks, who are keeping them open despite requests to shut them to contain the outbreak.

He said that some parks such as the Eco Park and Elliot Park have been kept open only for morning walkers.

A few parks where people go for morning walks have been kept open," the minister told PTI.

But if some amusement parks are still operational we will warn them first, and even if they dont pay heed to our directive, we will look into the options of taking action against them, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nicco Park Aquatica Millennium Park Eco Park Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp