STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Coronavirus outbreak: Mamata to chair all-party meeting on Monday

CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said his party would attend the meeting and place a few suggestions to tackle the pandemic.

Published: 21st March 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government convened an all-party meeting on March 23 to discuss measures being taken in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sources said on Saturday.

Letters have been sent to all major political parties, urging them to attend the meeting at 4 pm, they said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be chairing the meeting that will be held in state secretariat 'Nabanna', sources said.

Leaders of all major political parties in the state said that they will be present in the meeting.

CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said his party would attend the meeting and place a few suggestions to tackle the pandemic.

Welcoming the move, state Congress president Somen Mitra said his party will also attend the meeting.

"We welcome the decision. We have received the letter. We will attend the meeting," he said.

State BJP sources said senior members of the party will be present in the meeting.

Three persons, with travel history to the UK, have so far tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress BJP CPM Congress
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp