STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

255 arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Kolkata

During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services.

Published: 24th March 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers board a long route bus before lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

Passengers board a long route bus before lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said at least 255 persons were arrested yesterday for violating restriction orders imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

Those arrested have been prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

On Sunday, the Mamata Banerjee-government announced a lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas till March 27.

During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services.

COVID-19 LIVE | India death toll reaches 11, PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm

The order also read that the foreign returnees will have to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities.

"People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services. Moreover, any congregation of more than 7 persons will be prohibited in public places," the order read.

According to the Health Department of the West Bengal government, a total of seven people have been tested positive for the contagious virus, with one death so far. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll coronaivurs lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp