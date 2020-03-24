STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata: Airline crew member claims neighbours harassing her and mother; cops initiate action

The woman said that neighbours turn up at her home when she is not there to harass her mother and local shopkeepers refuse to sell goods to them.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

An ambulance is seen on a deserted road during the lockdown as only people involved in essential service were allowed to come out, in Kolkata

An ambulance is seen on a deserted road during the lockdown as only people involved in essential service were allowed to come out, in Kolkata. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A female crew member of an airline has taken to social media to share accounts of harassment that she and her mother had to face at the hands of neighbours and shopkeepers in the city's Thakurpukur area, prompting police to initiate action in the matter.

In the video, which went viral on the Internet shortly after it was posted, the woman said people in her locality have labelled her as a COVID-19-infected person. The woman also said that neighbours turn up at her home when she is not there to harass her mother and local shopkeepers refuse to sell goods to them, fearing that they might contract the disease.

She alleged that many have also accused her of spreading the viral disease in the locality. Taking cognisance of the matter, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma said action will be initiated against those found discriminating against "such heroes".

ALSO READ| Coronavirus: West Bengal extends lockdown to entire state

"We will take legal action against persons discriminating against such heroes who fight for us! I have asked for a report in the matter & action will be taken if any police personnel is found wanting, Sharma tweeted.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Muralidhar Sharma also said that local police have been asked to lend her all assistance in the matter. A tweet by the Kolkata Police official page said such matters would be strictly dealt with. "Please be rest assured, anyone discriminating against heroes, discharging their duties risking their own safety will be dealt with strictly, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Police Kolkata airline crew Coronavirus COVID 19 Kolkata crew harassment Coronavirus harassment
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police sending out the people who arrived late at Chennai mofussil bus terminus (EPS/P Jawahar)
As Tamil Nadu slips into lockdown, around 2 lakh people leave the city in a day
A busy TASMAC shop at Egmore;
Alcohol tops Chennaiites' priority list, long queues outside TASMAC stores before lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp