Crime rate down by 50 per cent in Kolkata amid lockdown: Senior cop

Cases of snatching and pick-pocketing have also reduced in the city amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, he said.

Published: 30th March 2020

By PTI

KOLKATA: Criminal activities in the metropolis, including dacoity and eve-teasing, have almost halved over the past 10 days in comparison to the corresponding period in the first two months of the year, a senior police officer said.

Cases of snatching and pick-pocketing have also reduced in the city amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, he said.

"If the number of criminal activities recorded between March 18 and 28 is compared with that of the corresponding period in January and February of this year, we can say for certain that the rate has fallen by 50 per cent," Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murli Dhar Sharma told PTI.

"Mostly, what we have registered since March 18 are white-collar crimes," he said.

According to the officer, the Kolkata Police has been busy dealing with matters related to the COVID-19 crisis, and keeping any eye on social media to prevent circulation of fake news.

"The number of cases lodged in different police stations in the past 11 days is not more than 300. But, the cases registered in the corresponding period in January and February stood at around 600," he said.

Sharma cautioned people to refrain from posting or sharing misinformation. "We have been dealing with cases like circulation of fake videos, images, and rumour-mongering on social media. We are dealing with such cases very strictly," he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said earlier this week that those found sharing misleading information on COVID-19 would be penalised.

One woman was arrested here on Friday for allegedly posting fake news on social media. She had written that a doctor got infected with coronavirus while treating patients in a state-run hospital.

