Kolkata woman arrested for posting fake news on WhatsApp group

By PTI

KOLKATA: A woman has been arrested here for allegedly sharing fake information pertaining to COVID-19 on WhatsApp, a senior police officer said on Monday.

She had apparently claimed in her post that 15 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in New Alipore area of the city and that the state government was suppressing the information, the officer said.

The woman, in her early 30s, was arrested on Sunday after a few people in the locality, who had received the message on a WhatsApp group, lodged a complaint with the New Alipore police station, he said.

A resident of Jyotish Roy Road in the area, she failed to provide any proof to justify her claim, the officer said, adding that the WhatsApp group admin has been asked to delete the post.