STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

COVID-19: Containment zones in Kolkata increase to 338

West Bengal at present has four red zones including the city, neighbouring Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts.

Published: 11th May 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Locals stand near a temporary barricade to restrict movement of outsiders during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata Sunday May 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police on Monday put up on its twitter account the list of 338 containment zones in the city.

The list was made available to the police by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

West Bengal at present has four red zones including the city, neighbouring Howrah,North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts.

There are 11 districts in the orange zone and eight in green zone.

According to the list of district-wise containment zones put by the Egiye Bangla website of the West Bengal government, Howrah has 76 such areas, while North Parganas has 92.

In Hooghly, there are 23 containment zones while in Purba Medinipur there are three such zones.

The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 113 in West Bengal on Sunday with 14 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the 14 deaths, Kolkata alone accounted for 10 while two each were from North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.

The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was reported in Hooghly district (47) while 18 people from Kolkata tested positive for novel coronavirus.

A total of 1,939 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal so far, of which 1,337 are active.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata containment zones Coronavirus COVID 19 Kolkata coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp