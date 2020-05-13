STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

After 51 days of lockdown, passenger train chugs out again from Howrah Station

The special air-conditioned express left Howrah with more than 1,000 passengers in a partial restoration of passenger services that commenced from Tuesday, according to Railways sources.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

A pregnant woman along with her son walks to board a train for Delhi at Howrah Station following resumption of passenger train services connecting major cities during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Kolkata Tuesday May 12 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A passenger train chugged out of the Howrah station in West Bengal for Delhi on Tuesday evening after 51 days of shutdown of the Railways operation due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The special air-conditioned express left Howrah with more than 1,000 passengers in a partial restoration of passenger services that commenced from Tuesday, according to Railways sources.

The train, with coaches of Rajdhani Express, left for its destination at 5.05 pm, an Eastern Railway official said.

The Howrah-New Delhi train is among the handful of trains across the country that resumed operations from Tuesday.

Passengers, who booked the tickets online, started arriving at the station from noon.

"I have been stuck here for two months after having come to tour Bengal," said one of the passengers waiting outside the Howrah station.

"I am happy that finally I can go home to my family in Delhi."

A woman, who came to visit her relatives here in mid-March for a week, ended up staying with them for nearly two months.

She said she came to the station by noon, lest there be any last-minute hiccups.

Passengers had been asked to arrive at the station one-and-a-half hours before the scheduled departure for medical screening and other formalities like downloading the mandatory Aarogya Setu app for those who had not done it beforehand.

Tickets of the special train vanished within a few minutes of opening of the bookings on Monday, according to an IRCTC official.

All the available tickets, which were sold only online through the IRCTC, got sold out in less than 15 minutes after bookings started at 6 pm, the official said.

The train, which will be run daily between Howrah and New Delhi, would charge Rajdhani Express fares, an ER official said.

There will be no pantry service in the train, but tea, coffee and snacks will be sold to the passengers, the IRCTC official said.

Blankets will not be provided to the passengers, while curtains along berths and at the windows have also been removed from these trains for preventing any possible contamination, the official said.

The busy Howrah railway station, always buzzing with the passengers in any normal day, wore a deserted look Tuesday with only a handful of security, health and Railways officials present at the station to facilitate journey of the passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Howrah Station Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0 India Lockdown 3.0
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp