STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

10 more die of COVID-19 in Bengal; 84 fresh cases take state tally past 1400

The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,407, with at least 84 more testing positive for the infection during the period, the department said its bulletin on Friday.

Published: 16th May 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

A state government bus conductor wearing a protective suit counts passengers boarding in a bus after authorities eased restrictions during the ongoing COVID 19 nationwide lockdown at Garia terminus in Kolkata Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal registered 10 more COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 153, a health bulletin said on Friday.

Of them five were from the city, three from North 24 Parganas district and two from Howrah, it said.

The deaths were directly due to the novel coronavirus, the bulletin issued by the West Bengal health department said.

It said at least 84 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,407.

In Kolkata there were 43 new cases reported during the last 24 hours while 27 were from Howrah, four each from North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts, the bulletin said.

Two new cases each from Purba Medinipur and Purba Burdwan districts were also reported, and one each from Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 2,461.

During the last 24 hours 61 people were discharged taking the total number of people recovered to 829, the bulletin said.

The number of samples tested on Friday was 6,706 and a total of 69,543 samples have been examined so far, it mentioned.

Meanwhile, the district administration in Malda started swab tests of those who returned from Ajmer and Odisha and set up a quarantine centre there.

At least eight health workers at the BMRC Hospital in Barracpore tested positive for the COVID-19 following which the hospital authorities stopped admission of new patients.

As people stranded in other states are returning to the city in special trains every day, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is setting up three new quarantine centres to cope with the surge, an official said on Friday.

A centre that can accommodate 400 people is being readied at New Town in the eastern fringes of the city, while another with a capacity to lodge 300 is coming up at Anandapur area, in the southern parts of city.

Another one that can house 200 people is being set up at Howrah.

"With rise in number of migrant labourers, patients and tourists coming back to the state in special trains and buses, we are setting up these facilities," the official said.

The largest centre being built on the premises of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory was inspected by Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also the chairman of the KMC's Board of Administrators, earlier this week.

This centre and the one at Anandapur can start functioning within a week, the official said.

The Howrah facility will be readied in 10 days.

"We may need more such facilities and search is on to find buildings."

Stay up to date on all the latest Kolkata news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Kolkata coronavirus Bengal Coronavirus Kolkata Municipal Corporation
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp