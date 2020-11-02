Two killed as bus stand roof collapses in Kolkata's Manicktala

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two persons were killed and two others critically injured as the concrete roof of a bus stand collapsed in Kolkata's Manicktala area on Monday, following a freak accident, police said.

Around 4 am, a speeding lorry hit a parked bus, which in turn hit a pillar of the bus stand, they said.

The concrete roof of the bus stand collapsed, injuring four persons waiting at a tea stall under the shed, police said.

"Two of them were declared dead when taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Conditions of two others, taken to different hospitals, were critical," an officer of the Amherst Street police station said.

The driver of the lorry was arrested, he added.