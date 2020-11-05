STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

COVID-19: Suburban train services to resume in Bengal from November 11

The services in Eastern Railway's Sealdah and Howrah divisions and South Eastern Railways Howrah-Kharagpur division to be run from November 11 will be demand based, officials said.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Railways will resume suburban services in three divisions in West Bengal from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday.

The services in Eastern Railway's Sealdah and Howrah divisions and South Eastern Railways Howrah-Kharagpur division to be run from November 11 will be demand based, officials said.

Goyal posted on his Twitter handle, "With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience and facilitate smooth travel for the people."

Officials said a high level meeting at the secretariat between rail and state government officials including chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay that 181 pairs of suburban trains (or 362 trains) will be initially run in three divisions from next week and future decision will be taken after assessing the number of passengers and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting, the third since November 1 after passenger agitation for immediate resumption of local trains in the three divisions, took stock of standard COVID-19 safety guidelines in different stations and trains and how to prevent overcrowding, they said.

Suburban railway services in all the three divisions were stopped since the pandemic struck in late March and lockdown began.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyel Railways Bengal Local Trains Eastern Railway
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp