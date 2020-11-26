STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

BJP activists clash with Kolkata police during march towards under-construction Majerhat Bridge

The police erected barricades at Taratala More to prevent the saffron party cadre from marching towards the construction site

Published: 26th November 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

BJP activist being detained in Kolkata. (Photo| Twitter/ @ArjunsinghWB)

BJP activist being detained in Kolkata. (Photo| Twitter/ @ArjunsinghWB)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP workers clashed with the police on Thursday after they were stopped short of the under-construction Majerhat Bridge in the southwestern part of Kolkata.

The police erected barricades at Taratala More to prevent the saffron party cadre from marching towards the construction site, following which they staged a protest against the delay in completing the bridge.

BJP activists pelted the law enforcers with stones, following which they resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd, a police officer said, adding several members of the saffron party were detained.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was scheduled to attend the protest rally but the police dispersed the crowd before he could arrive at the spot, party sources said.

The Majerhat Bridge, a portion of which collapsed on September 4, 2018 killing two persons, was demolished and a new cable-stayed bridge is being constructed which is expected to be thrown open to the public early next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Kolkata Police Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp