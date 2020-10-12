STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandal hopping on air-conditioned trams to avoid COVID-19: Bengal government's new plan

Published: 12th October 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata tram

Representational image. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Calcutta trams have always been a part of Kolkata's charm, and what better time than Durga puja the biggest festival here to take a joy ride across the city and catch a glimpse of the popular marquees, all the while avoiding crowd amid fears of COVID-19 transmission.

The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has decided to roll out air-conditioned trams on 'Saptami' and 'Nabami' -- two of the five festival days giving passengers an opportunity to check out the Durga pandals, and click photographs through the large glass windows of the electricity-operated vehicles, an official said.

"We will ensure that the festive fever grips each of our passengers, as dhak music will be played all along the journey and snacks will be served on board the decked-up trams," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, the managing director of WBTC -- which runs the only existing tramway of the country.

Passengers would have access to free Wi-fi inside the trams, which would also go past the iconic landmarks in the metropolis, he said.

"Amid the COVID-19 gloom, we are trying to revive the charm that the city beholds, weaving the tram ride with the biggest festival," Kapur said.

According to the official, the joyride will cost Rs 500 per passenger, including refreshments and on-board guide. Tickets can be booked on 'www.wbtconline. in', he said, adding that adequate safety measures would be taken, and all passengers would have to wear masks.

