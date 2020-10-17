STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northern part of the city. It has also spread towards the upper floor, a Fire Brigade official said.

Published: 17th October 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northern part of the city.

It has also spread towards the upper floor, a Fire Brigade official said.

"We have rescued most of the people but some are still trapped inside the building. Operations are on to rescue them.

"Hydraulic ladders and specialized units have been pressed into service to rescue the residents," State Fire services minister Sujit Bose told reporters.

At least 20 fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder have been deployed to rescue those trapped inside the building and to douse the blaze, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata fire Kolkata building fire
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp