STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's kidneys not functioning well, efforts on to boost platelet count: Doctor

The 85-year-old thespian's creatine and urea levels have been on the rise since Monday, and nephrologists were mulling the option of providing "renal replacement therapy support", the doctor said.

Published: 28th October 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee'

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee' (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, currently on ventilator support, worsened further on Tuesday morning, and efforts were being made to boost his platelet count, a senior doctor at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said.

The 85-year-old thespian's creatine and urea levels have been on the rise since Monday, and nephrologists were mulling the option of providing "renal replacement therapy support", the doctor said.

The 85-year-old actor, under treatment for the past 22 days, is also suffering from secondary pneumonia, he said.

"Mr Chatterjee is barely conscious. He is being treated for dehydration. His kidneys are not functioning well. The octogenarian's urea and creatinine levels have been on the rise. His overall condition has worsened. He is definitely critical but we have managed to stabilise his condition a bit.

"Our nephrologist is taking a call on whether he may be given any support in the form of renal replacement therapy. He is on a ventilator. His saturation is more than 95 per cent with basic oxygen support," the doctor explained.

There has been "no deterioration in the mental status of the veteran actor, he said.

Doctors were planning to carry out blood transfusion on Tuesday, hoping that it would improve Chatterjee's condition to an extent.

"His platelet count has not gone down from what it was yesterday. We have given him medicines to bring up that count. We are planning a blood transfusion later today, hopefully that will improving his condition," he said.

Chatterjee was put on ventilator with an endotracheal intubation on Monday evening to protect his airways.

Endotracheal intubation is a procedure in which a tube is placed into the windpipe through the mouth or nose.

The critically acclaimed actor, the first Indian film personality to be awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres -- France's highest civilian award -- was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, he was shifted to a non-COVID Intensive Trauma Unit (ITU), having recovered from the viral disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumitra Chatterjee Soumitra Chatterjee health
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp