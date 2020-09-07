STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata horror: 31-year-old molested, pushed off from speeding car

The incident happened in the Anandapur area in the eastern part of Kolkata on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly molested and then pushed off a speeding car, which then ran over another woman who along with her husband tried to stop the vehicle on hearing screams, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Anandapur area in the eastern part of Kolkata on Saturday night, they said.

The woman went out for a ride with a friend who allegedly molested her in the speeding sedan, an officer said.

The friend molested her after she insisted on going home, and kept on driving the vehicle aimlessly, he said.

She started screaming and a couple on hearing that tried to stop the vehicle, he added.

The couple was leaving a housing complex in the area when they heard the screams.

As they tried to stop the car, the woman was pushed off the speeding vehicle, the officer said.

The car then hit Nilanjana Chatterjee who along with her husband tried to stop it, police said.

The husband told reporters that as Chatterjee came on the way of the vehicle while trying to stop it, the person behind the wheel stepped on the gas and ran over her.

"We initially did not get any help from the police when I dialled the emergency number. Ambulances were also not willing to come due to the COVID situation. However, on the second attempt, the Anandapur police station arranged an ambulance, which was brought to the spot by a traffic sergeant," he alleged.

He said that though he wanted to file a separate FIR with charges of attempt to murder, he was told by police that it would be included in the case lodged in connection with the molestation.

Police said that a case has been filed incorporating all the charges.

Chatterjee has been admitted to a nearby private hospital with fractures in her legs, they said.

The woman who was allegedly molested was rescued and sent to her home, police said.

She told police that she had become friends with the accused a few days back, the officer said.

