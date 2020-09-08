STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata molestation, hit and run case: Car used in incident found; accused still absconding

The police found the sedan after getting its registration number from CCTV footage of areas near Anandapur where the incident took place late on Saturday night.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The police on Monday said that they are yet to arrest the man allegedly involved in molesting and pushing a woman off a moving car besides hitting another woman with it, but seized the high-end vehicle used in the crime from Purba Jadavpur area of Kolkata.

"We have seized the car used in the crime. The accused is still hiding, but we are getting closer to him. He is not using his own phone numbers. We are keeping a close eye on everything," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

But, there appear to be some discrepancies in the version of the victim, he said.

"The information about the man provided by the victim was incorrect. We have got his real identity and a couple of photographs. This will help in our investigation," he said.

To locate him, the police are also scanning social networking platforms used by the accused.

All call details, WhatsApp chat and photographs have been deleted from the victim's mobile phone which the police have recovered from the spot where she was pushed off the car, he said.

The police talked to the mother of the accused and she said that the victim is in a relationship with her son and they are set to tie the knot later this year.

"The victim said that they had dinner together that night and after that, they were roaming around in the car when he molested her. But, if they are in a relationship, why would she be molested? There are some discrepancies in the victim's version. We need to find that out," he said.

The officer said that call details of the victim were sought from the service provider.

Meanwhile, Nilanjana Chatterjee, the woman who was injured while trying to stop the offending vehicle from fleeing, underwent surgery at a hospital.

The incident happened on Saturday night in the eastern part of the city's Anandapur area when the man allegedly molested the victim and she raised an alarm.

Chatterjee and her husband, who were leaving a housing complex in the area, tried to stop the vehicle on hearing the victim's scream.

TAGS
Molestation Hit and Run Kolkata Police
