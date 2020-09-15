STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata Metro relaxes entry norms for senior citizens

Several elderly persons in the city have complained that they were finding it difficult to download e-passes from 'Pathadisha', the Metro Railway app.

Published: 15th September 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Metro

Kolkata Metro (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro on Tuesday relaxed its norms for senior citizens, allowing them to board trains without an e-pass during non-peak hours, provided they furnish identity proof at the gates.

The rapid transit system, which resumed passenger services on Monday after about six months, issued a notification, stating that senior citizens won't have to procure the digital boarding pass and will be permitted to enter the station and approach ticket counters for smart cards, after producing necessary documents.

The facility will be available for them from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Several elderly persons in the city have complained that they were finding it difficult to download e-passes from 'Pathadisha', the Metro Railway app.

"Senior citizens have expressed their difficulty in reserving the slot through the bot.

"Considering their difficulty, it has been decided by competent authority that the requirement of e-pass will be relaxed for senior citizens, who will be allowed entry into metro station on the basis of Aadhar card/PAN card/voter id/passport/driving license, through which age can be ascertained," the notification said.

Manoj Joshi, the general manager of Kolkata Metro, said arrangements would be made at the entry points to ensure that no one takes advantage of the norm relaxation, which is strictly meant for senior citizens.

Around 20,500 passengers travelled on the Kolkata Metro in a span of 12 hours from 8 am on Monday, maintaining safety protocols.

Trains halted at stations for 30 seconds instead of 20 seconds, as was the practice, to avoid rush during boarding and deboarding, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkara metro senior citizens
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp