STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Physical or digital screening: Kolkata International Film Festival yet to decide

Preparatory work such as the selection of films in different sections are going on but it is not clear how the situation will unfold in November.

Published: 16th September 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

multiplex-theatre-cinema-hall

Image of a multiplex used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging on, the authorities of 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) are yet to decide whether the annual carnival of world and regional movies to be held in November will offer physical screenings or digital ones.

Preparatory work such as the selection of films in different sections are going on but it is not clear how the situation will unfold in November, a senior festival organising committee member told PTI on Wednesday.

KIFF is slated to be held between November 5 and 12.

"We will strictly go by the advisories of the Union health ministry and the state government as the COVID-19 situation has not abated in the country. One thing is for sure that the 26th KIFF will take place."

"However, whether it will be held in physical format or any other format will be decided later. The situation is still fluid," the organising committee member said.

The state government, in consultation with all stakeholders including members of the film fraternity and international film bodies, will declare the format at an appropriate time, he said.

Physical screenings in a restrained manner were organised in the Shanghai International Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival in July and earlier this month respectively.

"But the pandemic is abating in those two places. The situation is not the same here presently," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata International Film Festival Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp