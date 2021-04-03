Fire breaks out at shoe manufacturing unit in Kolkata

By PTI

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing unit at Topsia in the eastern part of the city early on Saturday, an official said. He said that ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first spotted around 5 am, and the blaze was brought under control in about three hours.

The fire brigade official said that there was no report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the factory. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.