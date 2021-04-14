STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flying to Kolkata? Carry COVID negative report if you're arriving from one of these states

The move comes a day after Kolkata reported record one-day spike of 1,271 infections on Tuesday.

Published: 14th April 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 06:21 PM

Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic at the Kolkata airport. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

Kolkata airport has made it mandatory for passengers from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana to carry negative RT-PCR reports of coronavirus tests conducted not less than 72 hours prior, the state government's latest notification read.

The airport's official Twitter handle tweeted: "As per State Govt guidelines passengers coming to #KolkataAirport from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala & Telangana must carry RT PCR negative test report conducted within 72 hours before departure." (sic)

"The test has to be carried out 72 hours prior to the passenger's departure for Bengal. There is no provision of getting the test done on arrival.

The rule also applies for flights departing from the four states mentioned and are bound for Bagdogra and Andal (both in West Bengal) ," a senior official said.

Bengal joins 10 other states that have imposed similar restrictions, the official said.

The move comes a day after Kolkata reported record one-day spike of 1,271 infections on Tuesday.

West Bengal too registered the highest single-day spike of 4,817 coronavirus cases on April 13, pushing the tally to 6,24,224. 

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest-ever coronavirus case-spike with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry's bulletin read.

(With PTI inputs)

