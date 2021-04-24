STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 injured in blast at 'illegal' factory near Kolkata

Eleven persons were injured in a blast at a factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday morning.

Published: 24th April 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHANGORE: Eleven persons were injured in a blast at a factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 7.30 am at an illegal leather unit at Malancha-Padmapukur in the Bhangore police station area, around 20 km from Kolkata, they said.

Three of those injured were stated to be very critical and being moved to Kolkata for treatment, a police officer said.

The others are being treated at a hospital in the district, he said.

The factory has been sealed following the incident, he added.

"It is suspected that gas cylinders kept inside the factory went off. Though a further forensic examination is required to know the exact cause of the blast," the officer said.

A huge team of police has been deployed in the area and further investigations are underway, he said.

