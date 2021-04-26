STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
75-year-old COVID-19 patient found hanging in Kolkata hospital toilet

The deceased, identified as Kalachand Das, was admitted to the facility on Sunday night after testing positive for coronavirus, a police officer said.

Published: 26th April 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: A 75-year-old man, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Beliaghata ID and BG hospital here, was found hanging in the toilet of the clinical establishment on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kalachand Das, was admitted to the facility on Sunday night after testing positive for coronavirus, a police officer said.

He was a resident of Kudghat Purba Putiary area in the city.

"The patient was found hanging from an overhead water pipe with the help of a piece of cloth. There is no external mark of injury on his body. Going by the preliminary findings, it seems to be death by suicide," he said.

The police have filed a case and are investigating.

"A post-mortem examination is being conducted as per the COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Family members of the deceased alleged negligence on part of the hospital authorities.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

