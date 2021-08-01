COVID vaccine at doorstep for old, ailing Kolkata residents

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start visiting old and ailing residents of the city to vaccinate them, its chief Firhad Hakim said.

Many Kolkata residents, who are above 80 years, and those over 60 years and have serious illness, could not travel to COVID vaccination centres, he said.

These people will be considered for vaccination during the special drive, he added.

Hakim said civic health workers would visit the residences of such persons only if all other family members are vaccinated.

Any family member can go to the nearest vaccination centre and get the names of such old and ailing persons registered for the vaccination, he said.

"This is an initiative to vaccinate those who are old and cannot move out of their homes. We have spoken to the state health secretary and arranged for the same," he said.

The process would start very soon, Hakim added.