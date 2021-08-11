11 injured as bus hits pillar in Kolkata; police search absconding driver

By PTI

KOLKATA: At least 11 persons were injured on Wednesday when a speeding private bus hit a pillar of a flyover in the eastern part of the city, a police officer said.

The driver of bus -- which was on its way to Science City -- somehow lost control of the wheels near Pragati Maidan area and rammed into one of the pillars of ‘Maa flyover', he stated.

All injured passengers, mostly office-goers, were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The vehicle has been sized by the police and a team of officers is on the lookout for the driver who fled the spot following the accident, he added.