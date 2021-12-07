STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata municipal polls: Left Front manifesto urges voters to 'save city from damage'

The manifesto, which was released during the day, has a colourful layout with poll promises such as shelter for labourers, women empowerment and amenity provisions for third gender written in Bengali.

Published: 07th December 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of causing "serious damage" to the city's environment as well as its civic amenities in the past 10 years, the opposition Left Front on Monday urged people "to turn the steering wheel" in its direction during the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls.

The manifesto, which was released during the day, has a colourful layout with poll promises such as shelter for labourers, women empowerment and amenity provisions for third gender written in Bengali.

CPM leader Sudip Sengupta said, "We, the people of Kolkata, have to swerve left as our vehicle has reached the edge of a steep terrain. If the steering wheel is turned right, we will fall into a deep ditch. To save the city from future damage, people will have to veer the steering wheel to left."

Sengupta also said that simple "catchphrases" were used in the manifesto for the ease of understanding of all. The manifesto, resembling a book of illustrations for children, said "We want the rainbow for the full sky, not half (for women and other gender minorities)."

Another Kolkata district committee member of the CPM said that the KMC board, under the TMC, has set a benchmark for "poor performance".

"From filling up waterbodies, flouting environmental norms for building apartments, asking for cut money for civic services to failure to give aid to the poor and the middle-income group, this Kolkata Municipal Corporation has done everything that is detrimental to the city and its people," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Kolkata municipal elections Kolkata civic body polls Trinamool Congress CPM
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp