STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata Municipal Corporation​ election: TMC wins 13 wards, leads in 108; BJP ahead in five seats

TMC candidates in ward number 117, Amit Singh, and Kakoli Bag in ward number 119 have emerged victorious, data on the SEC website showed.

Published: 21st December 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

TMC has taken the lead in 112 wards and has won 13 seats.

TMC has taken the lead in 112 wards and has won 13 seats. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in KMC for the third consecutive term, with its candidates leading in 112 wards and winning 13 seats that went to polls, while BJP nominees were ahead in five wards, SEC officials said on Tuesday.

Counting of votes for 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began this morning at 8 am.

"As per the trends, the TMC has taken the lead in 112 wards and has won 13 seats. The BJP is leading in five wards, while the CPI(M) and the Congress are leading in one ward each," the State Election Commission official said.

TMC candidate in ward number 117, Amit Singh, and Kakoli Bag in ward number 119 have emerged victorious, data on the SEC website showed.

Lok Sabha MP and five-time councillor Mala Roy retained her seat in ward number 88 for the sixth consecutive time, and TMC MLA and sitting councillor Debashis Kumar also won in ward number 85.

TMC MLA and sitting councillor Atin Ghosh was leading in ward number 11 in north Kolkata.

In ward number 13, the party's Anindya Routh was ahead of others.

The BJP is leading in ward number 22, 23, 41, 42 and 50 and the Congress in ward number 45.

The CPI(M) is leading in ward number 103.

The KMC is divided into 144 administrative wards, which are grouped into 16 boroughs.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday, even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

The TMC has been in power in KMC since 2010.

In the last KMC polls in 2015, it had won 124 seats, whereas the Left Front bagged 13.

The BJP and the Congress had secured five and two seats, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Municipal Corporation Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election KMC Poll Results KMC Poll Results 2021 KMC Election Results 2021 KMC Election Results KMC Kolkata TMC BJP
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp