STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Violence during Left rally: HC directs Kolkata top cop to file report on missing man

A 'habeas corpus' petition was filed by the wife of the man who is allegedly missing since the day of the programme on February 11.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of Kolkata Police to file a report on a man, who had come to the city to attend a Left parties' agitation programme, going missing since February 11.

A 'habeas corpus' petition was filed by the wife of the man who is allegedly missing since the day of the programme on February 11.

Petitioner Saraswati Panja claimed that her husband Dipak Kumar Panja had come to Kolkata from Panskura in East Midnapore district to attend the 'march to Nabanna' programme organised by Left youth and students' wings demanding jobs.

It was claimed by the petitioner that Panja went missing thereafter.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the Commissioner of Kolkata Police to file the report in the form of an affidavit responding to the averments made in the writ petition within 10 days from date.

The matter will be taken up for hearing again on March 8, the court directed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta High Court Kolkata Police
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp