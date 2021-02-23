Violence during Left rally: HC directs Kolkata top cop to file report on missing man

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Commissioner of Kolkata Police to file a report on a man, who had come to the city to attend a Left parties' agitation programme, going missing since February 11.

A 'habeas corpus' petition was filed by the wife of the man who is allegedly missing since the day of the programme on February 11.

Petitioner Saraswati Panja claimed that her husband Dipak Kumar Panja had come to Kolkata from Panskura in East Midnapore district to attend the 'march to Nabanna' programme organised by Left youth and students' wings demanding jobs.

It was claimed by the petitioner that Panja went missing thereafter.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the Commissioner of Kolkata Police to file the report in the form of an affidavit responding to the averments made in the writ petition within 10 days from date.

The matter will be taken up for hearing again on March 8, the court directed.