Bengal polls: Nadda set to launch 'Lokhho Sonar Bangla' manifesto crowdsourcing campaign

The crowdsourcing campaign will have more than 200 meetings with the common people, opinion makers, intellectuals, and other important personalities of Bengal.

Published: 24th February 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: BJP’s national president JP Nadda will visit West Bengal on Thursday to launch the party’s 'Lokhho Sonar Bangla' (target to build sonar Bangla) crowdsourcing campaign. He will also hold a meeting with Bengal’s intellectuals at Science City auditorium in Kolkata in an attempt to make inroads in the state's culture-clan, considered as the ruling TMC’s stronghold.

The crowdsourcing campaign will have more than 200 meetings with the common people, opinion makers, intellectuals, and other important personalities of Bengal. Sources in the party said the suggestions made at the meetings will be considered to be included in the party manifesto.

ALSO READ | Bengal polls: Mamata likens Modi, Shah to grotesque Ravan, overweight monster

Seeking suggestions for the party manifestos is a common practice that the BJP followed in the recent past. Similar exercises were followed ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and also before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Nadda is also scheduled to have lunch in a jute mill worker’s house in Barrackpore, North 24-Parganas, and address a Parivartan Yatra coming from Nabadwip. "The lunch event was selected strategically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last speech in Hooghly two days ago, raised the issue of lack of industrialisation during the regime of Mamata Banerjee. The lunch session will send a message to the workers of closed jute mill workers," said a BJP leader.

