Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Bengal's Malda

By PTI

ENGLISH BAZAAR: Brown sugar worth Rs 50 lakh was seized and a man arrested in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Sunday.

The seizure was made on Saturday night in the Kaliachak police station area, following a chase of the accused persons, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, two police officers began chasing the two suspects on a motorcycle.

They managed to catch one, while the other accused fled, police said.

A hunt is on to nab him, they said.

Following interrogation of the accused, a resident of Dakshin Laxmipur village, police seized around 2.5 kg of brown sugar from his house.

The seized drugs are worth around Rs 50 lakh, said Prashanta Debnath, the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters).

Further investigation is underway, he said.