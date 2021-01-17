STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata nurse stable, experts trying to ascertain cause behind illness post COVID vaccine jab

The health department official, who is also a prominent doctor, said the experts are examining her condition as of now, and the analysis might take some time.

A nurse administers the COVID-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the COVID-19 vaccination. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of a 35- year-old nurse, who fell ill here following the administration of COVID-19 vaccine, is currently stable, and a medical board of experts has been formed to find out why she fainted after taking the shot, a senior official said on Sunday.

"She is is stable. We have formed a board of experts to take care of the treatment procedure. Let's see how quickly we can analyse the reason behind her illness and come up with a solution. As of now, she is responding well to the treatment," the official told PTI.

He said that the health department is also consulting vaccine expert Dr Shantunu Tripathy, who was earlier associated with School of Tropical Medicine. Asked if there was any underlying cause, the official said, "No one can say anything for sure as of now. Experts are examining her condition. We have found out that the woman suffers from chronic Asthma and is hypersensitive to a number of drugs."

The nurse was on Saturday admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital here as she complained of uneasiness and fainted shortly after taking the shot, during the nationwide vaccination programme.

"We checked on her this morning and found that all her vital health parameters are normal. Her blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels are also fine. Oxygen support has been removed for the time being. We will soon decide on the next course of action," the senior official said.

The state health department said that thirteen other 'Adverse Event Following Immunisation' (AEFI) cases have also been reported from various parts of the state but "none of those were serious". "All these vaccine recipients showed minor side effects like increased blood pressure and feverish feeling. They were discharged after preliminary treatment. Our doctors in respective districts are keeping a tab on their health condition and will take a call as per the demand of the situation," the official said.

Officials said that AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence following immunisation and might not have any relation with the vaccination process. Of the 14 AEFI cases in Bengal, three are from Murshidabad district and two from Kolkata.

