Kolkata: Trinamool holds 'peace' rally in area where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes

Published: 19th January 2021 09:50 PM

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday organised a "peace" rally in south Kolkata's Tollygunge-Rashbehari stretch, a day after the BJP held a roadshow that witnessed clashes between workers of the two political parties in the area.

State ministers Arup Biswas and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who are local MLAs, led the rally that was scheduled from Tollygunge metro station to Rashbehari but went ahead till Hazra Park.

Accusing the BJP of instigating the TMC workers from its roadshow on Monday, Biswas alleged that the BJP supporters assaulted ordinary people at the Charu Market area where the clashes took place.

The BJP has said that the TMC workers, with party flags in their hands, brick-batted the participants in the roadshow without any provocation.

Comments

