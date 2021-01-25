Schoolgirl found dead in Kolkata's Bangur

By PTI

KOLKATA: The body of a schoolgirl was found in a pool of blood in northeast Kolkata's Bangur area, police said on Monday.

It is suspected that the teenaged girl, a resident of Lake Town, died by suicide after jumping off a multistoried building in Bangur Block A where the body was found on Sunday evening, they said.

A purported suicide note was found beside the body along with a mask, an officer said.

The girl, a student of a well-known school in Salt Lake, had left home to get pens and noodles from a local stationery shop, police said.

"Her family contacted the Lake Town police station after she did not return home and calls to her mobile number went unanswered. On the other side, residents of the Bangur area informed us about the body," the officer said.

Police said they are investigating all angles into the death, including the possibility of "foul play".

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.