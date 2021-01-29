STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly's health condition stable, had good sleep after angioplasty: Hospital

The 48-year-old cricket icon was in the ICU on Thursday night following the angioplasty conducted by a team of doctors including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly's health condition is stable and he had a good sleep on Thursday night, while doctors are planning to carry out requisite medical examinations on him on Friday, a senior official of the hospital where he is admitted said.

The former India captain underwent another angioplasty on the previous day.

Two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries.

"Sourav Ganguly's health condition is stable. He had a good sleep at night. All his vital parameters are normal. Doctors will carry out necessary tests on him in the morning."

"Senior doctors will carry out a thorough checkup following which a decision will be taken whether to move him to another ward," the hospital official told PTI.

The 48-year-old cricket icon was in the ICU on Thursday night following the angioplasty conducted by a team of doctors including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

His oxygen support has also been removed, the official said.

Ganguly was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

He had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease.

He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted to clear a blocked artery.

