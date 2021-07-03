STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolkata: 19 held for duping foreigners via fake call centers

During a raid conducted late Thursday night, the police arrested these people who were working in different illegal call centres in the satellite township of Salt Lake, he said.

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police arrested 19 people for allegedly duping citizens of foreign countries, particularly of Australia, through illegal call centers, an official said on Friday.

"For the last few days, we have been receiving lots of complaints on email, mainly from citizens of Australia.

As a result of that, we conducted a massive crackdown on illegal call centres and arrested 19 persons from different parts of the city," he said.

While six of them are residents of Ekbalpore area, the others are from Watgunge, Tiljala, Salt Lake, New Alipore, Bowbazar, Park Street, Parnasree and Garden Reach areas, he said.

"We are trying to find out whether these call centres have any national or international link.

We are grilling the people and trying to find out whether they have a criminal record or not," the police officer said.

