STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

One more arrested in vaccination scam in Kolkata; samples of fluids in vials sent for examination

Officials informed during the day about arrest of another associate of Deb, who was apprehended for allegedly masterminding fake vaccination camps in the metropolis.

Published: 04th July 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata police has sent samples of the fluids contained in the vials seized from the arrested fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb's Kasba office to the city-based National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) to identify them, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Officials informed during the day about arrest of another associate of Deb, who was apprehended for allegedly masterminding fake vaccination camps in the metropolis.

So far, nine people have been held in connection with the case, they said.

"We need to know what those fluids are. That's the reason we have sent it to the NICED. This will help us in our investigation.

"Once the nature of the fluid is ascertained we will try to identify where from they were procured," the officer said. Investigating officers of the SIT of Kolkata Police's Detective Department Saturday conducted another round of search at Deb's Kasba office.

"Today, we conducted another round of searches at Debanjan's office. A 3D scanner was deployed to recreate the entire thing.

"A voluminous material has been seized like attendance registers, visitor slips, applications for jobs, fake tender documents etc," he told PTI, adding that during the entire episode the arrested accused was with them.

About the fresh arrest, the police said they acted on a complaint lodged at the Amherst Street Police Station and conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

He was also an employee of Debanjan Deb, from Central Metro station gate on BB Ganguly Street on Friday late evening, he said.

"The accused is a resident of Tangra Road and had taken Debanjan to City College and played a key role in organising vaccination camp there. We are trying to find out in how many other illegal works he was involved in," the IPS said.

Deb was arrested last week for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating a dubious immunisation camp in the Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty also took a jab.

Six of his associates have been arrested as police included the charge of an attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC against them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata vaccine scam Kolkata fake vaccine scam
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp