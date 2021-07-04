One more arrested in vaccination scam in Kolkata; samples of fluids in vials sent for examination

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata police has sent samples of the fluids contained in the vials seized from the arrested fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb's Kasba office to the city-based National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) to identify them, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Officials informed during the day about arrest of another associate of Deb, who was apprehended for allegedly masterminding fake vaccination camps in the metropolis.

So far, nine people have been held in connection with the case, they said.

"We need to know what those fluids are. That's the reason we have sent it to the NICED. This will help us in our investigation.

"Once the nature of the fluid is ascertained we will try to identify where from they were procured," the officer said. Investigating officers of the SIT of Kolkata Police's Detective Department Saturday conducted another round of search at Deb's Kasba office.

"Today, we conducted another round of searches at Debanjan's office. A 3D scanner was deployed to recreate the entire thing.

"A voluminous material has been seized like attendance registers, visitor slips, applications for jobs, fake tender documents etc," he told PTI, adding that during the entire episode the arrested accused was with them.

About the fresh arrest, the police said they acted on a complaint lodged at the Amherst Street Police Station and conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

He was also an employee of Debanjan Deb, from Central Metro station gate on BB Ganguly Street on Friday late evening, he said.

"The accused is a resident of Tangra Road and had taken Debanjan to City College and played a key role in organising vaccination camp there. We are trying to find out in how many other illegal works he was involved in," the IPS said.

Deb was arrested last week for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating a dubious immunisation camp in the Kasba area, where actor and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty also took a jab.

Six of his associates have been arrested as police included the charge of an attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC against them.