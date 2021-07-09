STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enforcement Directorate to probe fake COVID vaccination camps in Kolkata

The matter is at present being probed by he Kolkata Police's Detective Department, which has already arrested nine persons, including a fake IAS officer.

Published: 09th July 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to probe the dubious COVID vaccination camps in Kolkata, sources said on Friday.

The matter is at present being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department, which has already arrested nine persons, including fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb who masterminded the fraud.

"The ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) over the matter. The ED will probe the money laundering angle, if there is any," a source in the investigative agency said.

Deb was arrested in June for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating dubious immunisation camps in different parts of the city. Eight of his associates were arrested during the course of the investigation as police included the charge of an attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC against them.

