Two doctors transferred from Kolkata hospital over sexual harassment plaint by medical student

The main accused in the case, an assistant professor, was transferred to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two doctors were transferred from the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after being found guilty of sexually harassing a female post-doctorate medical student by an internal committee, an official said on Friday.

The transfer order was issued by the state Health Department on Thursday following a huge uproar on the IPGME&R campus over the incident that first came to the fore in February 2020, but allegedly no action was taken.

The main accused in the case, an assistant professor, was transferred to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, the official said.

The head of the Critical Care Unit of the hospital, who allegedly shielded the assistant professor, was sent to the NRS Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The woman had lodged a complaint in February last year at the Bhowanipur police station, alleging continued sexual harassment which started when she went to Hyderabad to attend a medical conference along with the assistant professor and the head of the Critical Care Unit, police said.

The matter was referred to the hospital authorities, police said.

In March this year, an internal committee was formed as per the Vishakha Guidelines and it found the two doctors guilty, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

"The committee gave its findings in writing to the survivor but no step was taken against the two doctors," he said.

However, protests broke out on the campus on Thursday over the inaction, following which the transfer order was issued.

