STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kolkata

Kolkata: 30 shops gutted in fire in Kestopur, one severely injured

Fifteen fire tenders fought the flames for three hours to put off the blaze which broke out at around 2 am, the sources said.

Published: 25th July 2021 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

Representational Photo

By PTI

KOLKATA: One person suffered serious burn injuries and around 30 shops were reduced to ashes in a major fire at Kestopur in the northern part of the city early on Sunday, fire brigade sources said.

Fifteen fire tenders fought the flames for three hours to put off the blaze which broke out at around 2 am, the sources said.

The local resident, who suffered burn injuries while trying to evacuate and fight the flames, was in serious condition, the sources said.

The fire first started at a roadside furniture shop at Satarupa Pally in Kestopur and took no time in spreading to nearby shops all housed in shanties, the sources said.

Fire Services minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot, on hearing about the incident and supervised firefighting operations.

Bose denied allegations by a section of locals that the fire brigade was late in arriving and said the prompt action by fire fighters prevented a bigger tragedy.

Local MLA Aditi Munsi also went to the spot and talked to the affected families.

Fire brigade sources said the flames were believed to have been ignited by an LPG cylinder blast in the shop and due to presence of inflammable materials spread to other shops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata shop fire Kolkata
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp